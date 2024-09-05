Pregnancy Test and Due Date

The due date (also called date of delivery) is usually estimated to be 40 weeks from the first day of the last menstrual period. The pregnancy actually begins when an egg is fertilized by sperm (conception), but this date is more difficult to determine than the first day of a period, and that is why the period date is used rather than the actual date of conception.

The ovaries usually release an egg (called ovulation) about 2 weeks after a woman’s menstrual period starts. Fertilization, if it happens, usually occurs shortly after ovulation. Consequently, the embryo is about 2 weeks younger than the number of weeks traditionally assigned to the pregnancy. In other words, a woman who is 4 weeks pregnant is carrying a 2-week-old embryo. If a woman’s periods are irregular, the actual difference may be more or less than 2 weeks.

Pregnancy lasts an average of 266 days (38 weeks) from the date of fertilization (conception) or 280 days (40 weeks) from the first day of the last menstrual period if a woman has regular 28-day periods.

To estimate the due date, after pregnancy is confirmed a woman’s doctor asks her when her last menstrual period was. The doctor calculates the approximate date of delivery by using a digital due date calculator or a manual pregnancy wheel device. Another method is counting back 3 calendar months from the first day of the last menstrual period and adding 1 year and 7 days. For example, if the first day of the last menstrual period was January 1, counting back 3 months is October 1, then adding 1 year and 7 days results in a calculated due date of October 8 in the coming year.

Often, an ultrasound is done to confirm the gestational age. If the gestational age determined by the ultrasound, especially an ultrasound done early in pregnancy, is different from the estimated due date based on the last menstrual period, the doctor may adjust the estimated due date.

How far along a pregnancy is (called gestational age) is noted in weeks, with a total of about 40 weeks in a typical pregnancy. Sometimes, a doctor will note both weeks and days when a gestational age needs to be precise (such as, 30 weeks and 2 days).

Pregnancy is divided into three 3-month periods, based on the date of the last menstrual period:

First trimester: Up to 13 weeks and 6 days of pregnancy

Second trimester: 14 weeks to 27 weeks and 6 days

Third trimester: 28 weeks to delivery

Delivery up to 3 weeks earlier or 2 weeks later than the estimated delivery date is considered normal. Delivery before 37 weeks of pregnancy is considered preterm; delivery after 42 weeks is considered postterm.