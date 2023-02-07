Cervical polyps are common fingerlike growths of tissue that protrude into the passageway through the cervix. Polyps are almost always benign (noncancerous).

Cervical polyps may be caused by chronic inflammation or infection.

Usually, cervical polyps do not cause any symptoms, but some cause vaginal bleeding or a puslike discharge.

Doctors can usually diagnose cervical polyps during a pelvic examination.

Polyps that cause bleeding or a discharge are removed during the pelvic examination.

About 2 to 5% of women have cervical polyps.

Symptoms of Cervical Polyps Most cervical polyps do not cause any symptoms. Some polyps cause bleeding between menstrual periods or after sexual activity. Rarely, polyps become infected, causing a puslike discharge from the vagina. Polyps are usually reddish pink and less than 1/2 inch (about 1 centimeter) in diameter. Polyp of the Cervix Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Cervical Polyps A pelvic examination Doctors can detect polyps when they do a pelvic examination.