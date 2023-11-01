Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding

When women who are breastfeeding have to take a medication, they wonder whether they should stop breastfeeding. The answer depends on the following:

How much of the medication passes into the milk

Whether the medication is absorbed by the baby

How the medication affects the baby

How much milk the baby consumes, which depends on the baby's age and the amount of other foods and liquids in the baby's diet

Some medications, such as epinephrine, heparin, and insulin, do not pass into breast milk and are thus safe to take. Most medications pass into breast milk but usually in tiny amounts. However, even in tiny amounts, some medications can harm the baby.

Some medications pass into breast milk, but the baby usually absorbs so little of them that they do not affect the baby. Examples are the antibiotics gentamicin, kanamycin, streptomycin, and tetracycline.

When possible, medications should be taken immediately after breastfeeding or before the baby's longest period of sleep.

Medications That Are Relatively Safe During Breastfeeding Medications that are considered safe include most nonprescription (over-the-counter) medications. Exceptions are antihistamines (commonly contained in cough and cold remedies, allergy medications, motion sickness medications, and sleep aids) and, if taken in large amounts for a long time, aspirin and other salicylates. Acetaminophen and ibuprofen, taken in usual doses, appear to be safe. Medications that are applied to the skin, eyes, or nose or that are inhaled are usually safe. Most antihypertensive medications do not cause significant problems in breastfed babies. Women may take beta-blockers during breastfeeding, but the baby should be checked regularly for possible side effects, such as a slow heart rate and low blood pressure. Caffeine and theophylline do not harm breastfed babies but may make them irritable. The baby's heart and breathing rates may increase. Even though some medications are reportedly safe for breastfed babies, women who are breastfeeding should consult a health care professional before taking any medication, even an over-the-counter medication, or a medicinal herb. All medication labels should be checked to see whether they contain warnings against use during breastfeeding. Did You Know...

Medications That Require a Doctor’s Supervision During Breastfeeding Some medications require a doctor’s supervision during their use. Taking them safely while breastfeeding may require the following: Adjusting the dose

Limiting the length of time the medication is used

Timing when the medication is taken in relation to breastfeeding Most antianxiety medications, antidepressants, and antipsychotic medications require a doctor’s supervision, even though they are unlikely to cause significant problems in the baby. However, these medications stay in the body a long time. During the first few months of life, babies may have difficulty eliminating the medications, and the medications may affect the baby’s nervous system. For example, the antianxiety medication diazepam (a benzodiazepine) causes lethargy, drowsiness, and weight loss in breastfed babies. Babies eliminate phenobarbital (an antiseizure medication and a barbiturate) slowly, so this medication may cause excessive drowsiness. Because of these effects, doctors reduce the dose of benzodiazepines and barbiturates as well as monitor their use by women who are breastfeeding. Warfarin (a medication that prevents blood from clotting) can be taken if the baby is full-term and healthy. Warfarin does not appear to enter breast milk. People who take warfarin, including women who are breastfeeding, need to have blood tests done periodically to determine whether blood is clotting normally. Warfarin can cause a tendency to bruise or bleed.