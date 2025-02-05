VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Fibroids in pregnancy usually do not cause symptoms but may cause pain from fibroid degeneration (fibroid tissue starts to die because it does not get enough blood supply). Fibroids may increase risk of
Preterm labor
Abnormal fetal presentation
Placenta previa and placental abruption
Early pregnancy loss or miscarriage
Postpartum hemorrhage
Rarely, fibroids partially obstruct the vagina.
Preconception evaluation is recommended for women who have very large fibroids or who have fibroids and have had a miscarriage.