Fibroids in Pregnancy

ByCharles Kilpatrick, MD, MEd, Baylor College of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2025
    Fibroids in pregnancy usually do not cause symptoms but may cause pain from fibroid degeneration (fibroid tissue starts to die because it does not get enough blood supply). Fibroids may increase risk of

    • Preterm labor

    • Abnormal fetal presentation

    • Placenta previa and placental abruption

    • Early pregnancy loss or miscarriage

    • Postpartum hemorrhage

    Rarely, fibroids partially obstruct the vagina.

    Preconception evaluation is recommended for women who have very large fibroids or who have fibroids and have had a miscarriage.

