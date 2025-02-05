Fibroids in pregnancy usually do not cause symptoms but may cause pain from fibroid degeneration (fibroid tissue starts to die because it does not get enough blood supply). Fibroids may increase risk of

Preterm labor

Abnormal fetal presentation

Placenta previa and placental abruption

Early pregnancy loss or miscarriage

Postpartum hemorrhage

Rarely, fibroids partially obstruct the vagina.

Preconception evaluation is recommended for women who have very large fibroids or who have fibroids and have had a miscarriage.