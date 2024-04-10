In endometriosis, patches of endometrial tissue—normally occurring only in the lining of the uterus (endometrium)—appear outside the uterus.

It is unknown why endometrial tissue becomes misplaced outside the uterus.

Endometriosis can impair fertility and cause pain (particularly before and during menstrual periods and during sexual intercourse), but it may cause no symptoms.

Usually, doctors check for endometrial tissue by inserting a thin viewing tube through a small incision near the navel (laparoscopy).

Medications are used to relieve pain and to slow the growth of the misplaced tissue.

Surgery may be done to remove the misplaced endometrial tissue and sometimes to remove the uterus and the ovaries.

Endometriosis: Misplaced Tissue

Endometriosis is a chronic disorder that may be painful. It is unknown exactly how many women have endometriosis because it can usually be diagnosed only by directly viewing the tissue inside the uterus (endometrial tissue), which requires a surgical procedure, typically laparoscopy. About 18% of all women are diagnosed with endometriosis. The percentage of women who have endometriosis is higher among women who have infertility (about 30%) and women who have chronic pelvic pain (about 40%). The average age at diagnosis is 28, but endometriosis can develop in adolescents and, rarely, young girls.

Endometriosis video

Common locations of misplaced endometrial tissue (called implants) include the following:

Ovaries

Ligaments that support the uterus

Tissue that lines the inside of the abdomen and pelvis (peritoneum)

Less common locations include the fallopian tubes, the outer surface of the small and large intestines, the ureters (tubes leading from the kidneys to the bladder), the bladder, the space between the vagina and rectum, and the vagina. Rarely, endometrial tissue grows on the membranes covering the lungs (pleura), the sac that envelops the heart (pericardium), the vulva, the cervix, or surgical scars in the abdomen.

The misplaced endometrial tissue responds to hormones as normal endometrial tissue does during the menstrual cycle. Thus, endometrial implants can bleed and cause pain, particularly before and during menstrual periods. The severity of symptoms and the disorder's effects on fertility and on organ function vary greatly from woman to woman.

As the disorder progresses, the misplaced endometrial tissue tends to gradually increase in size. It may also spread to new locations. However, how much tissue is present and how quickly endometriosis progresses vary greatly. The tissue may remain on the surface of structures or may penetrate deeply (invade) and form nodules.

Causes of Endometriosis The cause of endometriosis is unclear, but there are several theories: Small pieces of the lining of the uterus (endometrium) that are shed during menstruation may flow backward through the fallopian tubes toward the ovaries into the abdominal cavity, rather than flow through the vagina and out of the body with the menstrual period.

Cells from the endometrium (endometrial cells) may be transported through the blood or lymphatic vessels to another location.

Cells located outside the uterus may change into endometrial cells. Endometriosis sometimes runs in families and is more common among first-degree relatives —mothers, sisters , and children—of women with endometriosis. It is more likely to occur in women with the following characteristics: Have their first baby after age 30

Have never had a baby

Started to menstruate earlier than usual or stopped menstruating later than usual

Have short menstrual cycles (less than 27 days long) with heavy periods that last more than 8 days

Have certain structural abnormalities of the uterus

Have mothers who, when pregnant, took the medication diethylstilbestrol (DES), prescribed to prevent miscarriage (in 1971, the medication was banned in the United States) Endometriosis seems to occur less often in women with the following characteristics: Have had several pregnancies

Started to menstruate later than usual

Breastfeed a long time

Have used low-dose oral contraceptives for a long time

Exercise regularly (especially if they started before age 15, exercise more than 4 hours a week, or both)

Symptoms of Endometriosis The 3 classic symptoms of endometriosis are pain during the menstrual cycle, pain during sexual intercourse (the pain is usually deep in the belly, not in the surface tissue of the vagina), and infertility. Women may also have pain in the lower abdomen and pelvic area (pelvic pain) not related to the menstrual cycle. The severity of endometriosis symptoms does not depend on the amount of misplaced endometrial tissue. Some women with a large amount of tissue have no symptoms. Others, even some with a small amount, have incapacitating pain. In many women, endometriosis does not cause pain until it has been present for several years. For some women, sexual intercourse tends to be painful, especially before or during menstruation. The pain usually varies during the menstrual cycle, worsening before and during menstrual periods. Menstrual irregularities, such as heavy menstrual bleeding and spotting before menstrual periods, may occur. Misplaced endometrial tissue responds to the same hormones—estrogen and progesterone (produced by the ovaries)—as normal endometrial tissue in the uterus. Consequently, the misplaced tissue may bleed during menstruation and cause inflammation. The misplaced tissue often causes cramps and pain. Symptoms also vary depending on where the endometrial tissue is located. Possible symptoms by location include Ovaries: Formation of a blood-filled mass (endometrioma), which, if it bursts open, leaks, or twists, may cause pain and sometimes nausea and vomiting

Large intestine: Abdominal bloating, pain during bowel movements, diarrhea or constipation, or rectal bleeding during menstruation

Bladder: Pain above the pubic bone, pain during urination, urine that contains blood, and a frequent and urgent need to urinate The misplaced endometrial tissue and its bleeding may irritate nearby tissues. As a result, scar tissue may form, sometimes as bands of fibrous tissue (adhesions) between structures in the abdomen. The misplaced endometrial tissue and adhesions can interfere with the functioning of organs. Rarely, adhesions block the intestine. Severe endometriosis may cause infertility when the misplaced tissue or the scar tissues caused by it block the egg's passage from the ovary into the uterus. Mild endometriosis may also cause infertility, but it is not clear how it does so. During pregnancy, endometriosis may become inactive (go into remission) temporarily or sometimes permanently. Endometriosis tends to become inactive after menopause because estrogen and progesterone levels decrease.

Diagnosis of Endometriosis Laparoscopy, sometimes with biopsy, to check for endometrial tissue

Sometimes pelvic ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) A doctor may suspect endometriosis in a woman who has typical symptoms or unexplained infertility. Occasionally, during a pelvic examination, a woman may feel pain or tenderness, or a doctor may feel a lump or mass of tissue behind the uterus or near the ovaries. Imaging tests may not reliably detect endometriosis. However, a pelvic ultrasound or MRI may show an ovarian cyst that could be caused by endometriosis (endometrioma) and may help doctors evaluate endometriosis in a noninvasive way (that is, no incision is required). MRI can sometimes detect unique signals that are characteristic of endometrial tissue but cannot detect small patches of endometrial tissue. To diagnose endometriosis, a doctor examines the abdominal cavity with a thin viewing tube (called a laparoscope) to see whether endometrial tissue is present. The laparoscope is inserted into the abdominal cavity (the space around the abdominal organs) through a small incision most often made just above or below the navel. The abdominal cavity is then inflated with carbon dioxide gas, which distends it and makes the organs easier to see. The entire abdominal cavity is examined. Laparoscopy is done in a hospital and usually requires a general anesthetic. An overnight stay in the hospital is usually not required. Laparoscopy causes mild to moderate abdominal discomfort, but normal activities can usually be resumed in a few days. A biopsy is not required to make the diagnosis if a doctor sees abnormal tissue during laparoscopy, but biopsy results confirm the diagnosis. For the biopsy, a sample of the tissue is removed, using instruments inserted through the laparoscope. The sample is then examined using a microscope. An overnight stay in the hospital is usually required only if a very large amount of abnormal tissue is removed. Laparoscopy Image Depending on the location of the misplaced tissue, a biopsy may be done when the vagina is inspected during a pelvic examination or when a flexible viewing tube is inserted through the anus to examine the lower part of the large intestine, rectum, and anus (sigmoidoscopy) or bladder (cystoscopy). Occasionally, a larger incision in the abdomen (called laparotomy) is required. Doctors classify endometriosis as minimal (stage I), mild (stage II), moderate (stage III), or severe (stage IV) based on the following: The amount of misplaced tissue

Its location

Its depth (whether it is on the surface of or deep within an organ)

The presence and number of endometriomas and adhesions If a woman has infertility, tests may be done to determine whether the cause is endometriosis or another disorder, such as problems with the fallopian tubes.