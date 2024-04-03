Risk Factors for Pregnancy Complications

About 13% of all pregnancies occur in adolescents (see also Adolescent Pregnancy). Adolescents are at increased risk of having the following conditions, which often leads to babies who are born underweight (small-for-gestational age):

Preeclampsia (a type of high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy)

Preterm labor

Anemia

Part of the reason for these risks is that adolescents are less likely to get medical care during pregnancy. Also, they are more likely to smoke cigarettes or use other substances, and they have higher rates of sexually transmitted infections. (Using condoms can help prevent sexually transmitted infections.)

Older age is also a factor in pregnancy complications. Women aged 35 and older are at increased risk of having the following:

Children of women aged 35 or older are more likely to have birth defects, such as heart defects. a narrowed esophagus (esophageal atresia), a defect of the urethra called hypospadias, or a defect of the skull called craniosynostosis.

As women age, genetic counseling and testing for chromosomal and genetic abnormalities becomes more important. In older pregnant women, ultrasonography may be done to help determine whether the fetus has birth defects.