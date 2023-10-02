Breast Cancer Screening and Prevention

Mammography is one of the most effective ways to detect breast cancer early. Mammography is designed to be sensitive enough to detect the possibility of cancer at an early stage, sometimes years before it can be felt. Because mammography is so sensitive, it may indicate cancer when none is present (a false-positive result). About 85 to 90% of abnormalities detected during screening (that is, in women with no symptoms or lumps) are not cancer. Typically, when the result is positive, more specific diagnostic procedures, usually a breast biopsy, are scheduled. Mammography may miss up to 15% of breast cancers. It is less accurate in women with dense breast tissue. Thus, these women may require additional tests, such as breast ultrasonography, 3-dimensional mammography (tomosynthesis), or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

For mammography, x-rays are used to check for abnormal areas in the breast. A technician positions the woman’s breast on top of an x-ray plate. An adjustable plastic cover is lowered on top of the breast, firmly compressing the breast. Thus, the breast is flattened so that the maximum amount of tissue can be imaged and examined. X-rays are aimed downward through the breast, producing an image on the x-ray plate. Two x-rays are taken of each breast in this position. Then plates may be placed vertically on either side of the breast, and x-rays are aimed from the side. This position produces a side view of the breast.

Mammography: Screening for Breast Cancer

Breast tomosynthesis (3-dimensional mammography) may be used with mammography to produce a clear, highly focused 3-dimensional picture of the breast. This technique makes it somewhat easier to detect cancer, especially in women with dense breast tissue. However, this type of mammography exposes women to more radiation than traditional mammography.

Recommendations for routine screening with mammography vary. Experts disagree about

When it should start

How often it should be done

When (or if) it should be stopped

Experts have different recommendations about when to start routine mammography. Most medical organizations recommend screening mammography for some women starting at between ages 40 to 49 and for all women starting at age 50.

Recommendations to start at age 50 are because screening mammography is more accurate in women 50 or older. The reason is that as women age, fatty tissue replaces fibroglandular tissue in the breast. Abnormalities next to fatty tissue are easier to detect with a mammogram.

The benefit of screening is not as clear in women aged 40 to 49. Experts are concerned about anxiety, false positives, and also about starting screening too soon or screening too often because exposure to radiation would be increased.

Women with risk factors for breast cancer are more likely to benefit from starting mammography before age 50. They should discuss the risks and benefits of screening mammograms with their doctor.

Whenever it is started, mammography is then repeated every 1 or 2 years.

Routine mammography may be stopped at age 75, depending on the woman's life expectancy and her wish for continued screening.

Did You Know...

The dose of radiation used in mammography is very low and is considered safe.

Mammography may cause some discomfort, but the discomfort lasts only a few seconds. Mammography should be scheduled at a time during the menstrual period when the breasts are less likely to be tender.

Deodorants and powders should not be used on the day of the procedure because they can interfere with the image obtained. The entire procedure takes about 15 minutes.