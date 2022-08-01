Symptoms of hydrofluoric acid exposure vary depending on which body part was exposed to the acid and the concentration of the acid in the solution (whether dilute or concentrated). Pain may occur immediately or develop several hours later.

After the skin is exposed, pain is typically the first symptom and may occur before redness, swelling, blisters, or grayish white patches on the skin (signs of a chemical burn) develop. Pain is often more severe than expected based on how much of the skin is affected. If the fingers and nail beds are burned, the nails may remain intact, and pain may be severe even though the nails and skin may look normal or near-normal.

When hydrofluoric acid is inhaled, the most common symptoms are pain in upper airway, chest pain (described as burning), cough, and shortness of breath. People may also report a burning sensation where the skin contacted the acid, nausea, vomiting, and headache. The throat may be red and swollen, and people may wheeze or make crackling sounds when they breathe. The tiny muscles in the airway's walls may tighten (contract) involuntarily (called bronchospasm), making breathing difficult. When exposure is greater, the lungs may fill with fluid, and people may cough up blood or develop acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (adult respiratory distress syndrome), which may be fatal.

Ingesting a dilute solution of hydrofluoric acid may cause the mouth and throat to become red and swollen. Ingesting a small amount of hydrofluoric acid may cause no symptoms. If a concentrated solution is ingested, the stomach is irritated and bleeds, and the lungs may be affected as when hydrofluoric acid is inhaled.

Contact with the eyes may occur when hydrofluoric acid splashes into the eyes. If the acid is diluted, the eyes may be painful and red, and the conjunctiva (the membrane that lines the eyelid and covers the white of the eye) may bulge. Symptoms may not occur until hours after the exposure. If the acid is more concentrated, symptoms occur more rapidly. The cornea may degenerate, and the eyeball may rupture.

When hydrofluoric acid comes in contact with the skin, is ingested, or is inhaled, it may affect the whole body, causing an excess of fluoride in the body (fluoride toxicity). Contact with eyes does not have the same effect. Body-wide effects occur more rapidly when the acid is ingested. Fluoride toxicity can cause a low level of calcium, a low level of magnesium, abnormal heart rhythms, and low blood pressure.