Involuntary weight loss refers to weight loss that occurs when a person is not dieting or otherwise trying to lose weight.
Because everyone's weight goes up and down slightly over time (such as during an illness), doctors typically become concerned about involuntary weight loss only when people lose more than about 10 pounds (4 to 5 kilograms) or, in smaller people, 5% of their body weight. Such weight loss can be a sign of a serious physical or emotional or mental disorder. In addition to weight loss, people may have other symptoms, such as loss of appetite, fever, pain, or night sweats, due to the underlying disorder.
Causes of Involuntary Weight Loss
Most often, weight loss occurs because people take in fewer calories than their body needs. They may take in fewer calories because their appetite has decreased or because they have a disorder that prevents their digestive tract from absorbing nutrients (called malabsorption). Less often, people have a disorder that causes them to use more calories (for example, an overactive thyroid gland). Sometimes, both mechanisms are involved. For example, cancer tends to decrease appetite but also increases caloric expenditure, leading to rapid weight loss.
Almost any long-term illness of sufficient severity can cause weight loss (for example, severe heart failure or emphysema). However, these disorders have usually been diagnosed by the time weight loss occurs. This discussion focuses on weight loss as the first sign of illness. Causes can be divided into those in people who have increased appetite and those in people who have a decreased appetite.
With increased appetite, the most common unrecognized causes of involuntary weight loss are
An overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism)
Uncontrolled diabetes
Disorders that cause malabsorption
With decreased appetite, the most common unrecognized causes of involuntary weight loss are
Emotional disorders (for example, depression)
Evaluation of Involuntary Weight Loss
The following information can help people with involuntary weight loss decide when a doctor's evaluation is needed and help them know what to expect during the evaluation.
Because many disorders can cause involuntary weight loss, doctors usually need to do a thorough evaluation.
Warning signs
In people with involuntary weight loss, certain symptoms and characteristics are cause for concern. They include
Fever and night sweats
Bone pain
Shortness of breath, cough, and coughing up blood
Excessive thirst and increased urination
Headache, jaw pain when chewing, and/or new vision disturbances (for example, double vision, blurred vision, or blind spots) in a person over 50
When to see a doctor
People who have warning signs should see a doctor right away. People who have no warning signs should see a doctor when possible. Typically a delay of a week or so is not harmful.
What the doctor does
Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical and social history. Doctors then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the weight loss and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Common Causes and Features of Involuntary Weight Loss).
Doctors first ask about how much weight the person has lost and over what time period. Doctors may ask about
Changes in clothing size, appetite, and food intake
Whether the person has difficulty swallowing
Whether bowel patterns have changed
What other symptoms the person has, such as fatigue, malaise, fevers, and night sweats
Whether the person has a history of a disorder that causes weight loss
What drugs, including prescription, over-the-counter, and recreational drugs and herbal products, the person is taking
Whether there are any changes in the person's living situation (for example, loss of a loved one, loss of independence or job, loss of a communal eating routine)
During the physical examination, doctors check vital signs for fever, a rapid heart beat, rapid breathing, and low blood pressure. The general physical examination is very thorough because many disorders can cause involuntary weight loss. Doctors examine the heart, lungs, abdomen, head and neck, breasts, nervous system, rectum (including a prostate examination for men and testing for blood in the stool), genitals, liver, spleen, lymph nodes, joints, and skin. Doctors also assess the person's mood.
Weight is measured, and body mass index is calculated.
Some Common Causes and Features of Involuntary Weight Loss
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Abdominal pain, fatigue, abnormal areas of skin darkening, and light-headedness
Blood tests
History of excessive alcohol consumption
In men, feminization, with loss of muscle tissue, decrease in armpit hair, smooth skin, breast growth
In men and women, sometimes a distended abdomen due to fluid (ascites) and small purple spots on the skin (spider angiomas)
Sometimes only a doctor's examination
Liver tests
Inappropriate fear of weight gain in an emaciated young woman or adolescent female and lack of normal periods
Only a doctor's examination
Often night sweats, fatigue, and fever
Sometimes bone pain at night or other organ-specific symptoms
Organ-specific evaluation
Sadness, fatigue, loss of sexual desire and/or pleasure, and sleep disturbance
Only a doctor's examination
Diabetes mellitus, type 1 (newly developed or poorly controlled)
Increased appetite
Excessive thirst and increased urination
Measurement of the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood
Drugs
History of use
A doctor's examination
Sometimes stopping the drug
Fungal infections (in the lungs or bodywide)
Fever, night sweats, fatigue, cough, and shortness of breath
Often a history of living in or visiting an area where a specific fungus is common
Usually cultures and stains
Sometimes blood tests
Sometimes biopsy
Headache, muscle pains, jaw pain when chewing, fever, and/or visual disturbances in a person over 50
Blood tests
Sometimes temporal artery biopsy
Worm infections in the digestive tract
Fever, abdominal pain, bloating, flatulence, and diarrhea
Usually residence in or travel to developing countries
Microscopic examination of stool
Fever, shortness of breath, cough, swollen lymph nodes throughout the body, diarrhea, and fungal infections
Blood tests
Kidney disease
Limb swelling, fatigue, itching, and sometimes frothy urine
Blood tests and urine tests
Usually risk factors (for example, cranial nerve dysfunction, use of certain drugs, and aging)
Only a doctor's examination
Diarrhea, flatulence, and sometimes greasy or oily stools
Stool testing
Dental problems
Tooth or gum pain
Bad breath, gum disease, and missing and/or decayed teeth
Only a doctor's examination
Cough and shortness of breath
Fever, fatigue, and swelling of lymph nodes throughout the body
Chest x-ray
Sometimes chest CT
Biopsy
Heart valve infection (bacterial endocarditis)
Fever, night sweats, joint pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue
Often in people with heart valve disorders or who inject drugs intravenously
Blood cultures
Echocardiography
Thyroid gland overactivity (hyperthyroidism)
Increased appetite
Heat intolerance, sweating, tremor, anxiety, rapid heart beat, and diarrhea
Blood tests to evaluate thyroid function
Fever, night sweats, cough, and coughing up blood
Sometimes risk factors (for example, exposure to people with tuberculosis or residence in poor living conditions)
Sputum culture and smear
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, OTC = over-the-counter; SSRIs = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.
Testing
People's symptoms and doctors' findings on physical examination suggest the cause of weight loss in about half of people, including many people eventually diagnosed with cancer.
Screening for common cancers (for example, colonoscopy for colon cancer or mammography for breast cancer) is often done. Other testing is done depending on what disorders the doctor suspects. When the history and physical examination do not suggest specific causes, some doctors do a series of tests, including a chest x-ray, blood tests, and urinalysis, to narrow down a cause. These tests are followed by more specific tests as needed.
If all test results are normal, doctors usually reevaluate the person within a few months to see if new symptoms or findings have developed.
Treatment of Involuntary Weight Loss
The underlying disorder causing involuntary weight loss is treated.
To help people eat more, doctors often try behavioral measures, such as encouraging people to eat, assisting them with eating, providing favorite or strongly flavored foods, and offering only small portions.
If behavioral measures are ineffective, high-nutrition food supplements can be tried.
Feedings through a tube inserted into the stomach are a last resort and are worthwhile only in certain specific situations. For example, tube feedings can be worthwhile if a person has a disorder that will eventually be cured or resolve, whereas tube feedings may not be worthwhile if a person stops eating because of severe Alzheimer disease.
Essentials for Older People: Involuntary Weight Loss
Incidence of involuntary weight loss increases with aging, often reaching 50% among nursing home residents. Older people are more likely to have involuntary weight loss because disorders that cause weight loss are more common among older people. There are also normal age-related changes that contribute to weight loss. Typically, many factors are involved.
Normal age-related changes that can contribute to weight loss include the following:
Decreased sensitivity to certain appetite-stimulating mediators and increased sensitivity to certain inhibitory mediators
A decreased rate of gastric-emptying (prolonging the feeling of fullness)
Decreased sensitivities of taste and smell
Loss of muscle mass (sarcopenia)
In addition, social isolation is common in older people, which tends to decrease food intake. Depression and dementia are very common contributing factors, particularly among nursing home residents. Dental problems (for example, periodontitis) become more common with aging and can compromise nutrient intake and digestion. It is often difficult to sort out the exact contribution of specific factors.
Older people may benefit from nutritional supplements to correct vitamin deficiencies (for example, of vitamins D and B12). However, supplements should be given between meals and at bedtime. Otherwise, supplements might decrease the appetite at mealtime. Feeding and shopping assistance may also help some people.
Key Points
Involuntary weight loss exceeding 10 pounds or 5% of body weight over a period of a few months is cause for concern.
Tests are done based on the person's symptoms and findings on physical examination.
Extensive testing is not usually needed to identify the cause of weight loss.