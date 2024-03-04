Limb Prosthesis Preparation

Prior to surgery, the surgeon, prosthetist (an expert who designs, fits, builds, and adjusts prostheses), and a physical therapist discuss plans, goals, and realistic outcomes with the person who requires amputation. They work together to complete a

Functional assessment to determine the person's current capabilities and goals

Presurgery plan, including an exercise program to start before surgery

Postsurgery plan

Healing and rehabilitation after an amputation are more successful in people who are as healthy as possible prior to surgery. Prior to the amputation, people should, for example, follow a healthy diet, control their medical conditions (such as diabetes and heart or lung disease) as much as possible, and stop smoking.

Regardless of age and current physical status, people having an amputation should begin a general and specific exercise program before surgery and continue exercising after surgery. Exercises to maintain or increase muscle strength, flexibility, and range of motion are taught by a physical therapist. The stronger and more flexible people are, the more they can do with or without their prosthesis. An occupational therapy program can also be useful when difficulties doing daily activities are anticipated.