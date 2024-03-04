St. John’s wort may help ease symptoms of anxiety and mild to moderate depression. The American College of Physicians has stated that it may help symptoms of mild to moderate depression and may cause fewer side effects than conventional antidepressants.

However, St. John’s wort interacts negatively with many medications people take, so they should check with their doctor before taking it. Some countries have banned its use due to the numerous drug interactions.

Pregnant women and people taking medications for HIV infection should not take St. John’s wort.