Laboratory tests to exclude other causes of symptoms

No laboratory tests are available to confirm a diagnosis of chronic fatigue syndrome. Doctors therefore must rule out other diseases that may cause similar symptoms. Sometimes doctors do tests to rule out disorders such as anemia, electrolyte abnormalities, kidney failure, inflammatory disorders (such as rheumatoid arthritis), sleep disorders, or thyroid or adrenal gland disorders. The diagnosis of chronic fatigue syndrome is made only if no other cause, including side effects of medications, is found to explain the fatigue and other symptoms.

In 2015, the Institute of Medicine (now the Health and Medicine Division of The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine) proposed a new name for this disorder, systemic exertion intolerance disease (SEID). They also affirmed the validity of this debilitating disorder and simplified the criteria for diagnosis. The criteria require that the person have the following 3 symptoms:

A substantial reduction or impairment in the ability to engage in pre-illness levels of occupational, educational, social, or personal activities that lasts for more than 6 months and is accompanied by fatigue, which is often profound, is of new or definite onset (not lifelong), is not the result of ongoing excessive exertion, and is not substantially relieved by rest

Symptoms worsened with physical activity

Unrefreshing sleep

At least one of the following manifestations is also required:

Difficulty thinking

Feeling of light-headedness or dizziness when standing up that is relieved by lying down

The frequency and severity of the symptoms should be assessed by a doctor. If people do not have these symptoms at least half of the time with moderate, substantial, or severe intensity, doctors reconsider the diagnosis of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Criteria for diagnosis are important mainly because they help doctors communicate clearly with each other when they study a problem. However, when treating a specific individual, doctors focus more on that person's symptoms rather than the criteria.