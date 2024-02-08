Treatment of Skin Disorders

The active ingredient, or medication, in a topical preparation is mixed with an inactive ingredient (called the vehicle). The vehicle determines the consistency of the product (for example, thick and greasy or light and watery) and whether the active ingredient remains on the surface or penetrates the skin. Depending on the vehicle used, the same medication can be placed in

Ointments

Creams

Lotions

Baths and soaks

Foams

Solutions

Powders

Gels

In addition, many preparations are available in different strengths (concentrations). Choice of vehicle depends on where the medication will be applied, how it will look, and how convenient it is to apply and leave on.

Ointments (such as petroleum jelly) are oily and contain very little water. They can be messy, greasy, and difficult to wash off. Ointments are most appropriate when the skin needs lubrication or moisture. Ointments are usually better than creams at delivering active ingredients into the skin. A given concentration of a medication is more potent in an ointment than in a cream. Ointments are less irritating than creams and much less irritating than gels, lotions, and solutions for open wounds such as erosions or ulcers. Ointments work best when applied after bathing or after dampening the skin with water.

Creams, the most commonly used preparations, are emulsions of oil in water, meaning they are primarily water with an oil component. (An ointment is the opposite, some water mixed mostly with oil.) Creams are easy to apply and appear to vanish when rubbed into the skin. They are relatively nonirritating.

Lotions are similar to creams but contain more water. They are actually suspensions of finely dispersed, powdered material in a base of water or oil and water. They are less effective than ointments, creams, and gels at delivering medications and are considered of lower potency for a given concentration of medication. However, lotions have a number of beneficial effects. They are easy to apply to hairy skin, and they are particularly useful for cooling or drying inflamed or oozing lesions, such as those caused by contact dermatitis, athlete's foot (tinea pedis), or jock itch (tinea cruris).

Baths and soaks are used when treatment must be applied to large areas of the body. This technique is often used in the form of sitz baths as an over-the-counter (OTC) treatment of a mild skin problem such as hemorrhoids. Baths are not often used to apply potent prescription medications because of difficulties controlling the amount of medication delivered.

Foams are aerosol preparations (liquids stored under pressure with a propellant so that the mixture can be dispensed) that use a base of alcohol or something soothing to the skin (called an emollient). They are rapidly absorbed into the skin and are often used in hair-covered areas of the body.

Powders are dried forms of substances that are used to protect areas where skin rubs against skin—for instance, between the toes or buttocks, in the armpits or groin, or under the breasts. Powders are used on skin that has been softened and damaged by moisture (macerated). They may be mixed with active medications such as antifungals.

Gels are water-based or alcohol-based substances thickened without oil or fat. The skin does not absorb gels as well as it absorbs preparations containing oil or fat. Thus, they are often most effective for conditions that require slow absorption, such as acne, rosacea, and psoriasis of the scalp. Gels tend to be quite irritating on open wounds and diseased skin.