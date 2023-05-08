Weights and Measures

In medicine, precise measurements are necessary—for example, when various substances are measured in laboratory tests to evaluate health or make a diagnosis. Different units of measure may be used depending on the substance. Usually, the metric system, based on multiples of 10, is used to measure the following:
Mass: Grams measure mass, the amount of matter in an object. Mass is similar to weight, but weight is affected by gravity.
Volume: Liters measure volume, the amount of space an object occupies.
Length: Meters measure length.
Prefixes, indicating which multiple of 10 is meant, can be attached to the basic unit, such as meter (m), liter (L), or gram (g). Using prefixes helps make a number more readable. Commonly used prefixes include kilo (k), deci (d), centi (c), milli (m), and micro (μ).
+ 35 grams = 58 grams.
Osmolarity is a measure of the number of particles in a liter of liquid, and osmolality is a measure of the number of particles in a kilogram (kg) of liquid. Because 1 liter of water weighs 1 kg, osmolarity and osmolality are the same for substances dissolved in water. An osmole is the amount of a substance that dissolves in liquid to form 1 mole. For example, because table salt dissolves into sodium and chloride in water, one mole of table salt dissolved in 1 liter of water results in 1 mole of sodium and 1 mole of chloride. Thus, its osmolarity is 2 osmoles per liter, and its osmolality is 2 osmoles per kg.
Equivalents (Eq) and milliequivalents (mEq) measure a substance’s ability to combine with another substance. A milliequivalent is roughly equivalent to a milliosmole.
Formulas are used to convert a measurement from one unit to another. The same amount can be expressed in terms of different units. For example, the concentration of calcium in the blood is normally about 10 milligrams in a deciliter (mg/dL), 2.5 millimoles in a liter (mmol/L), or 5 milliequivalents in a liter (mEq/L).
The units used for medical tests vary depending on the substance being measured. The units that are traditionally used in the United States are called conventional units. Conventional units usually express concentration as weight per volume, and the volume can vary. The International System of Units (SI units) always expresses concentration as moles per liter.
Prefixes in the Metric System
Prefix
Multiple of 10
Comparison
kilo (k)
1000
1 kilometer (km) = 1000 meters (m)
1 meter = 0.001 kilometer
deci (d)
0.1
1 deciliter (dL) = 0.1 liter (L)
1 liter = 10 deciliters
centi (c)
0.01
1 centimeter (cm) = 0.01 meter
1 meter = 100 centimeters
milli (m)
0.001
1 milliliter (mL) = 0.001 liter
1 liter = 1000 milliliters
micro (μ)
0.000001
1 microliter (μL) = 0.000001 liter
1 liter = 1 million microliters
pico (p)
0.000000000001
1 picoliter (pL) = 0.000000000001 liter
1 liter = 1 trillion picoliters
Equivalents for Weight, Volume and Length
Nonmetric to Metric
Metric to Nonmetric
Weight
1 pound (lb) = 16 ounces (oz) = 0.454 kilogram (kg)
1 kilogram = 2.2 pounds
1 ounce = 28.35 grams (g)
1 gram = 0.035 ounce
Volume
1 gallon (gal) = 4 quarts (qt) = 3.785 liters (L)
1 liter = 1.057 quarts
1 quart = 2 pints (pt) = 0.946 liter
1 pint = 16 fluid ounces (fl oz) = 0.473 liter
1 cup = 8 fluid ounces = 16 tablespoons (tbsp)
1 fluid ounce = 29.573 milliliters (mL)
1 tablespoon =1/2 fluid ounce = 3 teaspoons (tsp)
Length
1 mile (mi) = 1,760 yards (yd) = 1.609 kilometers (km)
1 kilometer = 0.62 mile
1 yard = 3 feet (ft) = 0.914 meter (m)
1 meter = 39.37 inches (in)
1 foot = 12 inches = 30.48 centimeters (cm)
1 centimeter = 0.39 inch
1 inch = 2.54 centimeters
1 millimeter (mm) = 0.039 inch
Equivalents for Height and Weight
Height
Weight
ft-in
cm
lb
kg
4'10"
147.3
100
45.4
4'11"
149.9
110
49.9
5'0"
152.4
120
54.5
5'1"
154.9
130
59.0
5'2"
157.5
140
63.6
5'3"
160.0
150
68.1
5'4"
162.6
160
72.6
5'5"
165.1
170
77.2
5'6"
167.6
180
81.7
5'7"
170.2
190
86.3
5'8"
172.7
200
90.8
5'9"
175.3
210
95.3
5'10"
177.8
220
99.9
5'11"
180.3
230
104.4
6'0"
182.9
240
109.0
6'1"
185.4
250
113.5
6'2"
188.0
260
118.0
6'3"
190.5
270
122.6
6'4"
193.0
280
127.1
Equivalents for Temperature
To convert Fahrenheit to centigrade: Subtract 32, then multiply by 5/9 or 0.555.
To convert centigrade to Fahrenheit: Multiply by 9/5 or 1.8, then add 32.
Common Temperatures
Degrees
Centigrade (C)
Fahrenheit (F)
Freezing
0
32.0
Body temperature range
36.0
96.8
36.5
97.7
37.0
98.6
37.5
99.5
38.0
100.4
38.5
101.3
39.0
102.2
39.5
103.1
40.0
104.0
40.5
104.9
41.0
105.8
41.5
106.7
42.0
107.6
Boiling
100.0
212.0