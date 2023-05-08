skip to main content
Weights and Measures

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised May 2023
    In medicine, precise measurements are necessary—for example, when various substances are measured in laboratory tests to evaluate health or make a diagnosis. Different units of measure may be used depending on the substance. Usually, the metric system, based on multiples of 10, is used to measure the following:

    • Mass: Grams measure mass, the amount of matter in an object. Mass is similar to weight, but weight is affected by gravity.

    • Volume: Liters measure volume, the amount of space an object occupies.

    • Length: Meters measure length.

    Prefixes, indicating which multiple of 10 is meant, can be attached to the basic unit, such as meter (m), liter (L), or gram (g). Using prefixes helps make a number more readable. Commonly used prefixes include kilo (k), deci (d), centi (c), milli (m), and micro (μ).

    + 35 grams = 58 grams.

    Osmolarity is a measure of the number of particles in a liter of liquid, and osmolality is a measure of the number of particles in a kilogram (kg) of liquid. Because 1 liter of water weighs 1 kg, osmolarity and osmolality are the same for substances dissolved in water. An osmole is the amount of a substance that dissolves in liquid to form 1 mole. For example, because table salt dissolves into sodium and chloride in water, one mole of table salt dissolved in 1 liter of water results in 1 mole of sodium and 1 mole of chloride. Thus, its osmolarity is 2 osmoles per liter, and its osmolality is 2 osmoles per kg.

    Equivalents (Eq) and milliequivalents (mEq) measure a substance’s ability to combine with another substance. A milliequivalent is roughly equivalent to a milliosmole.

    Formulas are used to convert a measurement from one unit to another. The same amount can be expressed in terms of different units. For example, the concentration of calcium in the blood is normally about 10 milligrams in a deciliter (mg/dL), 2.5 millimoles in a liter (mmol/L), or 5 milliequivalents in a liter (mEq/L).

    The units used for medical tests vary depending on the substance being measured. The units that are traditionally used in the United States are called conventional units. Conventional units usually express concentration as weight per volume, and the volume can vary. The International System of Units (SI units) always expresses concentration as moles per liter.

    Table
    Table

    Prefixes in the Metric System

    Prefix

    Multiple of 10

    Comparison

    kilo (k)

    1000

    1 kilometer (km) = 1000 meters (m)

    1 meter = 0.001 kilometer

    deci (d)

    0.1

    1 deciliter (dL) = 0.1 liter (L)

    1 liter = 10 deciliters

    centi (c)

    0.01

    1 centimeter (cm) = 0.01 meter

    1 meter = 100 centimeters

    milli (m)

    0.001

    1 milliliter (mL) = 0.001 liter

    1 liter = 1000 milliliters

    micro (μ)

    0.000001

    1 microliter (μL) = 0.000001 liter

    1 liter = 1 million microliters

    pico (p)

    0.000000000001

    1 picoliter (pL) = 0.000000000001 liter

    1 liter = 1 trillion picoliters

    Table
    Table

    Equivalents for Weight, Volume and Length

    Nonmetric to Metric

    Metric to Nonmetric

    Weight

    1 pound (lb) = 16 ounces (oz) = 0.454 kilogram (kg)

    1 kilogram = 2.2 pounds

    1 ounce = 28.35 grams (g)

    1 gram = 0.035 ounce

    Volume

    1 gallon (gal) = 4 quarts (qt) = 3.785 liters (L)

    1 liter = 1.057 quarts

    1 quart = 2 pints (pt) = 0.946 liter

    1 pint = 16 fluid ounces (fl oz) = 0.473 liter

    1 cup = 8 fluid ounces = 16 tablespoons (tbsp)

    1 fluid ounce = 29.573 milliliters (mL)

    1 tablespoon =1/2 fluid ounce = 3 teaspoons (tsp)

    Length

    1 mile (mi) = 1,760 yards (yd) = 1.609 kilometers (km)

    1 kilometer = 0.62 mile

    1 yard = 3 feet (ft) = 0.914 meter (m)

    1 meter = 39.37 inches (in)

    1 foot = 12 inches = 30.48 centimeters (cm)

    1 centimeter = 0.39 inch

    1 inch = 2.54 centimeters

    1 millimeter (mm) = 0.039 inch

    Table
    Table

    Equivalents for Height and Weight

    Height

    Weight

    ft-in

    cm

    lb

    kg

    4'10"

    147.3

    100

    45.4

    4'11"

    149.9

    110

    49.9

    5'0"

    152.4

    120

    54.5

    5'1"

    154.9

    130

    59.0

    5'2"

    157.5

    140

    63.6

    5'3"

    160.0

    150

    68.1

    5'4"

    162.6

    160

    72.6

    5'5"

    165.1

    170

    77.2

    5'6"

    167.6

    180

    81.7

    5'7"

    170.2

    190

    86.3

    5'8"

    172.7

    200

    90.8

    5'9"

    175.3

    210

    95.3

    5'10"

    177.8

    220

    99.9

    5'11"

    180.3

    230

    104.4

    6'0"

    182.9

    240

    109.0

    6'1"

    185.4

    250

    113.5

    6'2"

    188.0

    260

    118.0

    6'3"

    190.5

    270

    122.6

    6'4"

    193.0

    280

    127.1

    Table
    Table

    Equivalents for Temperature

    To convert Fahrenheit to centigrade: Subtract 32, then multiply by 5/9 or 0.555.

    To convert centigrade to Fahrenheit: Multiply by 9/5 or 1.8, then add 32.

    Common Temperatures

    Degrees

    Centigrade (C)

    Fahrenheit (F)

    Freezing

    0

    32.0

    Body temperature range

    36.0

    96.8

    36.5

    97.7

    37.0

    98.6

    37.5

    99.5

    38.0

    100.4

    38.5

    101.3

    39.0

    102.2

    39.5

    103.1

    40.0

    104.0

    40.5

    104.9

    41.0

    105.8

    41.5

    106.7

    42.0

    107.6

    Boiling

    100.0

    212.0

