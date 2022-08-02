Postpartum refers to the time period after you have a baby. It's usually considered the first 6 weeks after delivery.

If you breastfeed, you may get a breast infection, also called "mastitis." Breast infections usually happen within 6 weeks of giving birth.

You have a swollen, red area on your breast

The infected area is painful, warm, and tender

You may need to take antibiotics

It won't hurt your baby to keep breastfeeding even when you have an infection

What causes postpartum breast infections? Breast infections happen when bacteria get into your milk ducts and infect your breasts. This is more likely to happen if the skin of your nipples is cracked. Cracked skin can happen if your baby isn't held in the right position to feed.

Tender to touch The infection may form a collection of pus called an abscess. An abscess causes a very painful lump. Rarely, pus drains from your nipple.