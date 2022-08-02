Postpartum refers to the time period after you have a baby. It's usually considered the first 6 weeks after delivery.

A blood clot (called a thrombus) sometimes forms inside a blood vessel. A clot inside a large vein is called deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Usually the vein is deep in your leg or your pelvic area.

You have an increased risk of getting a blood clot in your veins for 6 or 8 weeks after giving birth

Blood clots may have no symptoms or your leg may hurt and swell

Blood clots can break loose and travel to your lung (pulmonary embolism), which causes breathing problems and may lead to death

Doctors do ultrasound to see if you have a DVT

Doctors treat DVT with medicine to thin your blood

What are the symptoms of a postpartum blood clot? You may have no symptoms or you may have: Pain, tenderness, warmth, and swelling in your leg

Sometimes a fever A pulmonary embolism may cause chest pain or make you feel short of breath.

How can doctors tell if I have a postpartum blood clot? Doctors can find blood clots using: Ultrasound To find a pulmonary embolism they may do: CT scan