An intrauterine device (IUD) is a type of birth control. It is a small T-shaped plastic device that a doctor can place in your uterus to prevent pregnancy. Your uterus is the organ where babies live and grow before they’re born.

IUDs are put into your uterus through your vagina (the muscular tube that connects your uterus to the outside of your body, also called the birth canal). A plastic string is attached to the IUD. The string lets you make sure the IUD is still in place and helps your doctor remove it.

IUDs work very well to prevent pregnancy and last between 3 and 10 years

IUDs don't have body-wide effects

A doctor must put in and remove your IUD

You can get pregnant immediately after removing an IUD

An IUD may change how much you bleed or cramp during your period

If put in within 5 days of sex, a copper IUD works as emergency contraception