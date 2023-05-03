No one knows what causes a weak cervix, but these things can make a weak cervix more likely:

Having your cervix injured during a surgical procedure

Getting a deep tear in your cervix when you delivered a baby

Being born with a birth defect in your reproductive organs

Having a short cervix

Having had 3 or more miscarriages later in pregnancy

If you had a baby born early because your cervix was weak, there's a good chance that you'll be able to carry another baby the full 9 months. However, the more times you deliver a baby too early because of a weak cervix, the more likely it'll happen again.