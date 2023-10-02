What are fibrocystic changes?

Fibrocystic changes are a set of breast symptoms that include pain, cysts (small, fluid-filled sacs), and general lumpiness in your breasts. Fibrocystic changes in the breast is not a single disease.

The Breasts video

Fibrocystic changes don’t lead to breast cancer

Symptoms can be worse in the days before your period

Fibrocystic changes usually go away after menopause (when you stop having periods)

Doctors may do tests to make sure your fibrocystic changes aren’t cancer

You’re more likely to have fibrocystic changes if you: