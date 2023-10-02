What are fibrocystic changes?
Fibrocystic changes are a set of breast symptoms that include pain, cysts (small, fluid-filled sacs), and general lumpiness in your breasts. Fibrocystic changes in the breast is not a single disease.
Fibrocystic changes don’t lead to breast cancer
Symptoms can be worse in the days before your period
Fibrocystic changes usually go away after menopause (when you stop having periods)
Doctors may do tests to make sure your fibrocystic changes aren’t cancer
You’re more likely to have fibrocystic changes if you:
Started menstruation (getting periods) at an early age
Had your first baby at age 30 or older
Never had a baby
What are the symptoms of fibrocystic change?
Lumps in your breast
Sometimes discomfort, including heaviness, tenderness, or burning pain
How do doctors treat fibrocystic changes?
Doctors may:
Tell you to wear a soft, supportive bra, such as a sports bra
Drain the fluid from a cyst
If you only have one lump or if it feels different from other lumps, doctor may:
Take a sample of tissue from your breast lump and look at it under a microscope (biopsy) to make sure it isn’t cancer
Do surgery to remove it