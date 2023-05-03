What are the symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome?

The main symptoms are:

Feeling a strong need to rest even after sleep

Having very little energy all day long

Being too tired to do daily activities

Tiredness that gets worse with exercise or stress

This tiredness lasts more than 6 months.

You may also have other symptoms like:

Trouble with focusing or sleeping

Sore throat

Headache

Pain in your joints, muscles, or belly area

Depression

These symptoms are similar to the symptoms of fibromyalgia.