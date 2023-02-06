What are the symptoms of pityriasis rosea?

You get a patch of skin on your chest, belly area, or back that is:

Round

Scaly

Rose or tan in color

About 1 to 4 inches wide (2.5 to 10 centimeters)

This patch is called a herald patch or mother patch. Sometimes, you feel weak and tired, have a headache, or have joint pain a few days before the patch appears.

Pityriasis Rosea (Herald Patch) Hide Details Initially, most people who have pityriasis rosea develop one large scaly patch called the herald patch (arrow), and, within 1 to 2 weeks, smaller tan- or rose-colored patches can occur on the trunk, arms, and legs. Image courtesy of the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After 1 to 2 weeks, you may have:

Many smaller patches on other parts of your body

Itchiness, which can be severe

In children, patches may start in the groin area (the area between your upper thighs and your belly) or under the arms and spread. Children and pregnant women with pityriasis rosea may have patches with little or no scaling.