Treatments to get rid of keloids don’t work very well. Doctors may try to flatten keloids by injecting them with medicines called corticosteroids.

Doctors can also use surgery or a laser to remove keloids. However, because keloids start in scars, keloids often just grow back. Sometimes they grow back even bigger. Some new medicines that slow down your immune system may help stop keloids from coming back. Wearing special patches or pressure garments (special, tight clothes) that press on the keloids also can help stop them from coming back.