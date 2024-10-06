Ringworm is a common fungal infection of your skin or nails. Ringworm has nothing to do with worms. But the rash it causes can be ring-shaped. Therefore the infection has come to be called ringworm. Doctors call these infections "tinea."

What is body ringworm? Body ringworm is a fungal infection that creates a ring-shaped rash on your face, arms, legs, chest, or belly. Body ringworm can spread to other parts of your body or to other people if your skin touches theirs

Doctors treat it with antifungal cream or rarely pills

What are the symptoms of body ringworm? Symptoms include: Pink or red round patches on your skin with raised, scaly borders

Sometimes, itchiness Examples of Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) This photo shows a pink-to-red, round patch of body ringworm. The patch has raised borders, some scaling, and some clearing of the center at the bottom of the patch. ... read more Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With Scaly Border Both patches seen in this photo are caused by tinea corporis. A scaly border can be seen in the patch on the right. © Springer Science+Business Media Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With a Clear Center The round patch of body ringworm seen in this photo has a raised border and a mostly clear center. © Springer Science+Business Media Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) on the Buttocks This photo shows a scaly, red patch characteristic of tinea corporis. The center appears less clear than on light skin because the infection has caused inflammation. ... read more Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) Patch With Darkening in the Center The center of this patch is dark (called central hyperpigmentation) because the infection has caused inflammation in it. ... read more © Springer Science+Business Media

How can doctors tell if I have body ringworm? Doctors can usually tell it's body ringworm by looking at it. To know for sure, doctors may take a small scraping of your skin to look at under a microscope.