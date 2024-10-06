skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
Quick Facts
QUICK FACTS

Body Ringworm

(Tinea Corporis)

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

Ringworm is a common fungal infection of your skin or nails. Ringworm has nothing to do with worms. But the rash it causes can be ring-shaped. Therefore the infection has come to be called ringworm. Doctors call these infections "tinea."

What is body ringworm?

Body ringworm is a fungal infection that creates a ring-shaped rash on your face, arms, legs, chest, or belly.

  • Body ringworm can spread to other parts of your body or to other people if your skin touches theirs

  • Doctors treat it with antifungal cream or rarely pills

What are the symptoms of body ringworm?

Symptoms include:

  • Pink or red round patches on your skin with raised, scaly borders

  • Sometimes, itchiness

Examples of Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)

This photo shows a pink-to-red, round patch of body ringworm. The patch has raised borders, some scaling, and some clearing of the center at the bottom of the patch.

... read more

Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With Scaly Border
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With Scaly Border

Both patches seen in this photo are caused by tinea corporis. A scaly border can be seen in the patch on the right.

© Springer Science+Business Media

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With a Clear Center
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With a Clear Center

The round patch of body ringworm seen in this photo has a raised border and a mostly clear center.

© Springer Science+Business Media

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) on the Buttocks
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) on the Buttocks

This photo shows a scaly, red patch characteristic of tinea corporis. The center appears less clear than on light skin because the infection has caused inflammation.

... read more

Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) Patch With Darkening in the Center
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) Patch With Darkening in the Center

The center of this patch is dark (called central hyperpigmentation) because the infection has caused inflammation in it.

... read more

© Springer Science+Business Media

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)

This photo shows a pink-to-red, round patch of body ringworm. The patch has raised borders, some scaling, and some clearing of the center at the bottom of the patch.

... read more

Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With Scaly Border
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With Scaly Border

Both patches seen in this photo are caused by tinea corporis. A scaly border can be seen in the patch on the right.

© Springer Science+Business Media

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With a Clear Center
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With a Clear Center

The round patch of body ringworm seen in this photo has a raised border and a mostly clear center.

© Springer Science+Business Media

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) on the Buttocks
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) on the Buttocks

This photo shows a scaly, red patch characteristic of tinea corporis. The center appears less clear than on light skin because the infection has caused inflammation.

... read more

Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) Patch With Darkening in the Center
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) Patch With Darkening in the Center

The center of this patch is dark (called central hyperpigmentation) because the infection has caused inflammation in it.

... read more

© Springer Science+Business Media

How can doctors tell if I have body ringworm?

Doctors can usually tell it's body ringworm by looking at it. To know for sure, doctors may take a small scraping of your skin to look at under a microscope.

How do doctors treat body ringworm?

Doctors treat body ringworm with:

  • An antifungal cream or lotion

  • Sometimes, medicine you take by mouth

If you stop using the medicine too soon, the infection may come back.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.