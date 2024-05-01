Body dysmorphic disorder is a mental disorder that involves spending a lot of time and energy worrying about and disliking how you look. People with this disorder may focus on the size or appearance of a certain body part, such as their nose. The worries about the body part make no sense to friends and loved ones and interfere with daily life.

People with body dysmorphic disorder may spend hours a day worrying about perceived flaws in their body, though these problems seem minor or invisible to other people

You may think that parts of your body are ugly, unattractive, or deformed

You may feel so ashamed and anxious about how you look that you avoid going out or spending time with friends

Doctors treat body dysmorphic disorder with antidepressant medicines and cognitive-behavioral therapy

The disorder usually begins during adolescence and may be somewhat more common among women.