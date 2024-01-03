Male babies are born with loose skin that covers the end of the penis. The loose skin is called the foreskin. The foreskin can be pulled back to help let urine pass normally and to wash the area.

Some male babies have the foreskin removed several days after birth. Removal of the foreskin is called circumcision.

What are phimosis and paraphimosis? Phimosis is when the opening in the foreskin is small enough that it's hard to pull back over the head of the penis toward your body. Paraphimosis is when the foreskin is pulled back and gets stuck so it can’t be pulled forward to cover the end of your penis. Phimosis and paraphimosis are problems with the foreskin that only happen to men who weren't circumcised

Phimosis is normal in newborns and young boys and usually goes away without treatment by about age 5

Paraphimosis is an emergency—if you don’t get treatment right away, swelling of the foreskin can cut off blood flow to the tip of your penis

What causes phimosis and paraphimosis? Phimosis is normal in babies and young boys. In older men, it can be caused by infection or long-term irritation or swelling of the foreskin and end of the penis. Paraphimosis is caused by the foreskin swelling while it's pulled over the head of the penis. This can happen when the foreskin is left pulled back after: A medical procedure

Cleaning the penis of a child

What are the symptoms of phimosis and paraphimosis? The symptoms of phimosis are: The foreskin can’t be pulled back toward the body

Pain and discomfort

Trouble with passing urine and having sex The symptoms of paraphimosis are: The foreskin can’t be pulled forward to the tip of the penis

Pain and discomfort