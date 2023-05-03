The prostate is a gland located between a man’s bladder and penis. The tube (urethra) that carries urine from the bladder and out the penis runs right through the middle of the prostate.

The Prostate video

The prostate makes fluid that helps keep sperm healthy. Nearly all the fluid that a man ejaculates during sex is made by the prostate.

The prostate is the size of a walnut in young men, but gets bigger as you get older.