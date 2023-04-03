What is your liver?
Your liver is a football-sized organ on the right side of your belly, just below your ribs. It has many important jobs:
To make a liquid (bile) that helps your body digest fat
To process nutrients from your digestive tract
To make proteins that help your blood clot
To help break down drugs and poisons so your body can get rid of them
The Digestive System
What types of liver damage are caused by drinking alcohol?
Drinking too much alcohol can cause 3 types of liver damage, which often happen in this order:
Buildup of fat in the liver (fatty liver)
Almost everyone who drinks too much alcohol gets fatty liver
Fatty liver usually goes away if you stop drinking
Inflammation of the liver (alcoholic hepatitis)
In some people the liver gets inflamed
The inflamed liver doesn't work normally
Inflammation usually goes away if you stop drinking, but your liver may have some permanent damage
Scar tissue replaces normal liver tissue (cirrhosis)
The more scar tissue you have, the harder the remaining normal liver tissue has to work
When enough scar tissue builds up, your liver shrinks and doesn’t work normally
Scar tissue never goes away, even if you stop drinking