What is benign hypertensive arteriolar nephrosclerosis?

Hypertension is high blood pressure, arterioles are small arteries, "nephro-" refers to kidneys, and "-sclerosis" is scarring or damage.

Benign hypertensive arteriolar nephrosclerosis is kidney damage caused by having high blood pressure for a long period of time.