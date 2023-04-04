Mpox is an infection caused by the monkeypox virus. The monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as the virus that causes smallpox. But, mpox is less serious than smallpox. Mpox is not related to chicken pox.

Mpox can cause a rash that looks like pimples or blisters

Symptoms usually last 2 to 4 weeks

Mpox can spread to anyone through close, personal contact

Most cases of mpox don't need specific treatment, but some cases are treated with medicines

A vaccine to prevent mpox is available

Mpox is rarely fatal

In 2022, mpox cases were reported in countries that do not usually have mpox infections, but the number of new cases in the United States has dramatically decreased since the peak in August 2022. Before 2022, mpox most often caused disease in Central and West Africa.