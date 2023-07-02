Pinworm infection is caused by tiny worms that get in your intestines.

You get the infection by swallowing tiny pinworm eggs

The eggs hatch and grow in your intestine

About 2 to 6 weeks later, the adult pinworms come out of your anus and lay their microscopic eggs on the skin nearby

You can pass the eggs to other people

The eggs make your anus itch. When you scratch, you get the pinworm eggs under your fingernails and can spread them to other people. The eggs also get on your bedsheets and can infect people. Pinworms are more common in children because they don't wash their hands as much as adults.