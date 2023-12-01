How can I tell if I have COVID-19?

You should be tested for COVID-19 if you:

Have symptoms of COVID-19—you should isolate while awaiting test results

Were exposed to a person with COVID-19 (you are a "close contact")—get tested around 5 days after your last contact

Were asked to get tested for a workplace, school, or community screening, particularly if you are not fully vaccinated

The most common test that a doctor or other healthcare worker does, called a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction test), uses:

A swab taken from your nose or throat

The swab is sent to a lab to look for the virus or other evidence of an infection. It can take a few days to get your results.

Antigen tests are a different type of test than a PCR test. Antigen tests can be done at home or in a healthcare setting and uses a swab taken from your nose. They are generally less accurate than PCR tests. But antigen tests can provide rapid results (within 15 minutes).

A blood test can look for antibodies your body has made to defend against the virus. It takes your body a few weeks to make these antibodies, so this test is not useful when you first get sick. But it can help tell whether you were ever infected.