Bacteria are tiny living organisms. They're so small they can't be seen without a microscope. A human hair is 100 times wider than many common bacteria. Bacteria are not the same as other microscopic organisms such as viruses or fungi.

There are thousands of different kinds of bacteria. Bacteria have many different shapes, which helps doctors identify them.

Bacteria live almost everywhere, including:

In the ground

In the water

On your skin

Inside your mouth, intestines, and vagina

Bacteria reproduce very quickly when they have the right conditions. A few bacteria can become billions of bacteria within a day.