What are the symptoms of strep infections?

You have different symptoms depending on where you have the infection:

Throat infection (strep throat): Sore throat, swollen lumps in your neck, fever, pus on your tonsils

Skin infection: A painful red area on your skin (cellulitis), or yellow, crusty sores (impetigo)

Infection under your skin (necrotizing fasciitis): Chills, fever, and severe pain and tenderness in the part of your body that’s infected

Necrotizing fasciitis is very serious. You could get gangrene and lose an arm or leg or even die.