How do people get Rift Valley fever?

How do people get Rift Valley fever?

Mosquitoes carry the virus. Livestock, including cows and sheep, get the virus through bites from infected mosquitoes.

People get Rift Valley fever mainly from contact with infected animals. For example, by handling infected meat, blood, or milk. People can also get infected from:

Eating or drinking raw or undercooked animal products

An infected mosquito's bite

Farmers, slaughterhouse workers, and veterinarians are at increased risk because of their contact with animals. People in areas where Rift Valley fever regularly occurs or during an outbreak are more at risk.

Rift Valley fever is not known to spread from person to person.