The heart is a muscle that pumps blood. Like all muscles, the heart needs a steady supply of blood to work. Blood that pumps through the heart doesn't feed the heart muscle. Instead the heart muscle is fed by its own arteries. These arteries are called coronary arteries.

Coronary artery disease (heart disease) happens when blood flow through the coronary arteries is partially or totally blocked.

Coronary artery disease is the main cause of angina, unstable angina, and heart attack

You're more likely to have coronary artery disease if you're older, male, or have a parent or grandparent who had coronary artery disease before they were 50

The most common cause is hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis)

Unstable angina and heart attack can cause an abnormal heart rhythm or cause your heart to stop. You can die if you aren't treated quickly. Also, a heart attack causes permanent heart damage.