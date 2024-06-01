Your heart is a muscle that pumps blood through your body. Your heart rate is how fast your heart beats. Your heart should always have a regular, rhythmic beat, like the ticking of a clock.

Your heart has four chambers. The atria are the two upper chambers in your heart. The ventricles are the two lower chambers in your heart. The atria pump blood to the ventricles. The ventricles pump blood to your lungs and your body (see also Biology of the Heart).

Special pacemaker cells in a part of the atria called the SA node (sinoatrial node) send out regular electrical signals to your heart muscle to make it contract.

Electrical Conduction System of the Heart Image

The Conduction System video

Your heart's conduction system has tiny strips of tissue sort of like electrical wires. The conduction system carries the pacemaker signals to the rest of your heart. The signals must get to all your heart muscle cells at just the right time so your heart gives a good, strong beat that pumps blood properly.

What is Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome? WPW syndrome is an abnormal heart rhythm that causes your heart to beat too quickly. It's a condition you're born with that involves an extra, abnormal electrical path in your heart. When triggered, the extra path causes a rapid heart rate. Symptoms include palpitations and feeling weak or short of breath

Even though you're born with the extra electrical path, symptoms don't usually start until you're in your teens or early 20s

Doctors do an electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) to diagnose WPW syndrome

Doctors treat WPW syndrome with medicines and other measures

What are the symptoms of WPW syndrome? Symptoms usually start in your teens or early 20s, but they can start at any age. In babies, symptoms may include: Breathing problems

Acting overly tired

Not eating well In teens and adults, symptoms may include: Feeling your heart racing

Sometimes fainting

Sometimes chest pain Another abnormal heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation is a very dangerous for people with WPW syndrome. The combination of atrial fibrillation and WPW can lead to ventricular fibrillation, which is fatal unless treated immediately.

How can doctors tell if I have WPW syndrome? Doctors feel your pulse and do: An electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) An ECG is a quick, painless test that measures your heart’s electrical activity using stickers and cables on your chest, arms, and legs.