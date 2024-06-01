Your middle ear is a hollow space behind your eardrum. The middle ear contains 3 tiny bones that transmit vibrations of your eardrum to the nerves in your inner ear.

Your eustachian tube connects the back of your throat to your middle ear.

Your ear canal is the tube that connects the outside of your ear to your eardrum.

What is secretory otitis media? Secretory otitis media is a build up of fluid in your middle ear, usually after a middle ear infection (otitis media). Although it can happen after an ear infection, the fluid in secretory otitis media isn't infected

Secretory otitis media can happen at any age but is most common in children

You may feel a fullness in your ear and have some hearing loss

Doctors look in your ear and use a sound wave test to tell if you have fluid in there

Doctors may need to make an opening in your eardrum to let fluid drain

What causes secretory otitis media? An acute ear infection that doesn't completely go away

Problems with your eustachian tube Normally, you release pressure in your middle ear when you swallow. Swallowing causes your eustachian tubes to open, which can happen 3 to 4 times per minute. If an eustachian tube is blocked, fluid builds up in your middle ear so that your eardrum can't move the way it should. Eustachian tube blockage can happen when colds or allergies cause the lining of the eustachian tube and adenoids to swell. Adenoids are clumps of tissue that help fight infection and are right near the opening of the eustachian tube.

What are the symptoms of secretory otitis media? A feeling of fullness in your ear

A popping or crackling sound when you swallow

Some hearing loss

Sometimes, loss of balance If young children have secretory otitis media with hearing loss for a long time, they can have trouble learning how to speak. Secretory otitis media also raises the risk of getting more ear infections (acute ear infections).

How can doctors tell if I have secretory otitis media? Doctors will: Look at your ear with a handheld light

Do a sound wave test to check for fluid (called tympanometry)

Do a hearing test