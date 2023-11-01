What are the symptoms of Meniere disease?

What are the symptoms of Meniere disease?

The most common symptoms are:

Severe dizziness that comes on suddenly for no clear reason and lasts several hours

Feeling sick to your stomach and throwing up

Ringing in just one ear (tinnitus)

Decreased hearing in the same ear

The dizziness doesn't get worse or better when you move around.

You may also have: