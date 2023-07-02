A hernia is when an organ pushes through an opening in your body to someplace it doesn't belong.

Hiatus hernia is when part of your stomach moves up through your diaphragm into your chest. This occurs at the spot where your esophagus passes through your diaphragm. Your diaphragm is the muscle that separates your chest from your belly and that helps you breathe. Your esophagus is the tube that connects your throat to your stomach, passing through your diaphragm.

You're more likely to get a hiatus hernia if you're over age 50, overweight, or smoke cigarettes

Some people have no symptoms or only minor symptoms, such as heartburn

Other people have more serious symptoms, such as chest pain, bloating, burping, and problems swallowing

Doctors usually use a barium x-ray to test for hiatus hernia

Treatment includes medicines to ease symptoms or, rarely, surgery if medicines don't help

Understanding Hiatus Hernia

There are 2 main types of hiatus hernia: