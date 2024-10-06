skip to main content
Apnea of Prematurity

(Apnea in a Premature Baby)

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2024
What is apnea of prematurity?

Apnea of prematurity is when a premature baby stops breathing for short periods. These pauses in breathing last 20 seconds or more and happen over and over.

  • Apnea of prematurity usually happens when the part of your baby’s brain that controls breathing isn't fully developed

  • About 1 in 4 premature babies have apnea

  • The apnea happens less often over weeks and months as your baby's brain develops

  • Restart breathing by gently touching your baby

What causes apnea of prematurity?

Causes of apnea of prematurity include:

  • The part of your baby’s brain that controls breathing isn't fully developed

  • Your premature baby’s throat or airway is temporarily blocked because of weak tongue muscles or bending forward at the neck

These problems go away as your baby gets older and the brain and muscles develop.

What are the symptoms of apnea of prematurity?

Symptoms include:

  • Pauses in your baby’s breathing that last 20 seconds or more

  • Bluish or pale skin

How can doctors tell if my baby has apnea of prematurity?

You and your doctors can see the breathing pauses. Your baby may also wear a monitor that sets off an alarm if they stop breathing.

Doctors may do tests to be sure the apnea isn't caused by another health problem. They may do:

How do doctors treat apnea of prematurity?

Doctors treat any problems causing the apnea.

During a breathing pause, doctors will have you gently touch your baby to help restart breathing.

If your baby's apnea happens a lot:

Just like other babies, babies with apnea of prematurity should sleep on their back and not their tummy. Your doctor will check to make sure your baby can safely ride in a car seat.

Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.