What are juvenile angiofibromas?
Juvenile angiofibromas are rare clumps of blood vessels that grow where your child's throat and nasal passages meet (near the adenoids).
Juvenile angiofibromas are most common in teenage boys
They grow slowly and can spread into the area around the brain and eye sockets
What are the symptoms of juvenile angiofibromas?
A stuffy nose
Headache
Nosebleeds that may be very bad
A swollen face
A bulging eye
Changes in the shape of the nose
How can doctors tell if my child has a juvenile angiofibroma?
Doctors will usually do a CT (computed tomography) scan or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).
How do doctors treat juvenile angiofibromas?
Usually, doctors will do surgery to remove the clump
Doctors may also use radiation therapy, especially if the clump is difficult to remove fully or if it comes back