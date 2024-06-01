skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Juvenile Angiofibromas

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Jun 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What are juvenile angiofibromas?

Juvenile angiofibromas are rare clumps of blood vessels that grow where your child's throat and nasal passages meet (near the adenoids).

  • Juvenile angiofibromas are most common in teenage boys

  • They grow slowly and can spread into the area around the brain and eye sockets

What are the symptoms of juvenile angiofibromas?

  • A stuffy nose

  • Headache

  • Nosebleeds that may be very bad

  • A swollen face

  • A bulging eye

  • Changes in the shape of the nose

How can doctors tell if my child has a juvenile angiofibroma?

Doctors will usually do a CT (computed tomography) scan or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).

How do doctors treat juvenile angiofibromas?

  • Usually, doctors will do surgery to remove the clump

  • Doctors may also use radiation therapy, especially if the clump is difficult to remove fully or if it comes back

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.