Most of the time, young children don't eat at meals because:

Their growth is naturally slowing down

They're eating snacks and junk food instead of their meals

Babies grow very fast, so they need to eat a lot. But growth slows down around 1 year of age. Around that time, children eat less because they need less. Parents who aren't aware of this may push their child to eat. They may worry too much about what their child is eating. Usually, your child is fine.

Snacks are necessary but can cause problems. Children usually need something to eat between meals. However, too many snacks take away appetite and your child won't eat at meals. It's easy to overeat tasty snacks, particularly sweets, like candy, cookies, and soda. Even juice has a lot of sugar.

Only rarely is not eating for any length of time a sign of a medical problem. If it's a medical problem, children will: