Snoring happens when soft tissues in your nose and throat flutter as you breathe. The relaxation of your muscles during sleep probably allows the tissue to flutter.

Sometimes, snoring is caused by breathing problems such as obstructive sleep apnea. Apnea is a pause in your breathing during sleep caused by your throat or airway closing.

You're more likely to snore if you:

Are older than 50

Are male

Have obesity (especially if there's fat around your neck or belly)

Drink alcohol or take sedatives

Have had a stuffy nose for a long time

Snoring tends to run in families.