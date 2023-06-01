Bones are constantly breaking down and rebuilding, a process known as remodeling. In this process, old bone tissue is gradually replaced by new bone tissue.
What is Paget disease of bone?
Paget disease of bone is a problem with the way your bone cells break down and rebuild (remodel) bone. Parts of some of your bones grow thicker but weaker than normal.
Doctors don’t know what causes most cases of Paget disease of bone, but it tends to run in families
It can happen to any bone but is most common in the pelvis, thighbone, and skull
It usually happens to people older than 40, and men are more likely to get it than women
Most people don’t have symptoms but if you do, you may have bone pain, osteoarthritis, or painful pinched nerves
Your bones may break more easily than normal
Medicines called bisphosphonates may help
What causes Paget disease of bone?
Bone is living tissue that is constantly being broken down and rebuilt. In Paget disease of bone, something goes wrong with how bone cells break down and rebuild bone. This leads to bone that grows bigger than normal but is weak.
Most of the time, doctors don’t know what causes this to happen. Paget disease can run in families.
What are the symptoms of Paget disease of bone?
DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Paget disease usually causes no symptoms. If you do have symptoms, you may have:
Deep, aching bone pain that may be worse at night
Pinched nerves, causing pain
Curved or unusually shaped bones
Enlarged head, heavy brow, or hearing loss if your skull is affected
Painful and stiff joints (osteoarthritis)
Fractures that happen more easily than normal
How can doctors tell if I have Paget disease of bone?
How do doctors treat Paget disease of bone?
Doctors will treat your Paget disease of bone if you have pain or they think it may cause other problems, such as hearing loss, osteoarthritis, or a misshapen body part. Usually they will:
Encourage you to do daily activities that help build strong bones, such as standing and walking
If one leg becomes curved and shortened, have you wear a shoe insert
Sometimes, do surgery to relieve pinched nerves or replace a damaged joint
Take medicines called bisphosphonates, which affect the abnormal bone growth