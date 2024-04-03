Indirect Influences on Health in Older Adults

Older adults who maintain social contact, whether it be with a spouse, with friends, or through outside interests, have fewer health problems. For example, older adults who are married or who live with a roommate tend to be in better health than those who live alone. Older adults who live with someone also have lower rates of hospitalization and nursing home admissions than those who live alone.

When older people live alone, lack social interaction, or both, new problems and symptoms may not be reported because no one notices. These older adults may have no one to help them take their medications as instructed. They may not prepare and eat balanced meals because physical impairments interfere, because they are lonely, or because they cannot drive or walk to a grocery store. Also, older adults living alone are more likely to be lonely and depressed.

Occasionally, living with a relative or another person causes problems. Older adults may conceal or minimize health problems because they do not want to impose on or inconvenience the relative. If any member of the household is not pleased with the living arrangement, older adults may be neglected or mistreated (psychologically or even physically).