Respite care involves providing temporary care for an older person so that the regular caregiver can have a break. In the United States, over half of states have respite programs. Programs may be provided in different settings:
In the home by respite care agencies or home health care agencies
In the community by adult day care centers, respite care cooperatives, or freestanding respite facilities
In a long-term care facility (such as a board-and-care facility or nursing home)
In a hospital
How long the respite care lasts may vary. Funds may come from Medicaid, grants, and private funds.
More Information
American Association of Retired People Persons (AARP): Provides resources and information for family caregivers
National Institute on Aging (NIA): Information for caregivers on respite care services and costs