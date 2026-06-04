What Patients and Parents Need to Know About Cystic Fibrosis

When individuals and families are thinking about having children, genetic conditions they could pass on to their child are often a consideration. Cystic fibrosis is one condition many pregnant women, those considering getting pregnant, and their partners think about.

Cystic fibrosis is a hereditary disease that causes certain glands to produce abnormally thick secretions, leading to tissue and organ damage, especially in the lungs and digestive tract. Typical symptoms include coughing, wheezing, and frequent respiratory tract infections throughout life, as well as abdominal bloating, loose stools, and poor weight gain.

There are approximately 40,000 people with cystic fibrosis living in the United States, and approximately 105,000 people have been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis worldwide. For individuals with cystic fibrosis, or individuals who are wondering if they are a carrier or looking to support someone with the disease, there can be many questions and uncertainties. Here’s a closer look at what patients and parents should know about cystic fibrosis.

Cystic fibrosis is genetic

Cystic fibrosis is passed down through families. A baby inherits two defective copies (variants) of a certain gene—one copy from each parent. People who carry one defective copy of the gene are called carriers. Carriers typically have no symptoms of cystic fibrosis.

For families planning a pregnancy, doctors can do blood tests to see whether either individual is a carrier. Unless both potential parents have at least one such variant, their children will not have cystic fibrosis. If both carry the gene for cystic fibrosis, then the baby has a 1 in 4 chance of getting cystic fibrosis and a 1 in 2 chance of being a carrier.

Cystic fibrosis is caused by mutations in a specific gene

There are a number of variants of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. The most common one is called the F508del variant. Different variants have different severities, and doctors can target treatments and approaches depending on the specific variant.

All children in the United States—and many parents—are screened for cystic fibrosis

Today, many families planning a pregnancy choose to be screened for cystic fibrosis, especially if the disease runs in the family. For individuals getting screened, it’s important to understand what the results mean and their impact on family planning. If someone is found to be a carrier, a conversation with a genetic counselor is an important next step.

In addition to screening hopeful parents, all newborns in the United States undergo newborn screening. Newborn screening is done using a simple heel-prick blood test shortly after birth and detects whether the newborn has cystic fibrosis. Today, a vast majority of new diagnoses of genetic and metabolic disease occur as a result of this universal screening. all newborns with a positive screening also undergo sweat testing and genetic (DNA) testing to confirm the diagnosis.

Cystic fibrosis treatments have advanced significantly in recent years

There is no cure for cystic fibrosis. But recently advances in treatments have significantly improved outcomes in children and adults with cystic fibrosis. CFTR modulators are oral medications taken long term that improve the function of the defective protein made by variants in the CFTR gene. The overall outlook for people born with cystic fibrosis today is better than it was just a decade ago.

Treatment of cystic fibrosis relies on multidisciplinary care to ensure all symptoms and aspects of the disease are addressed. An individual with cystic fibrosis will likely work with pulmonologists (doctors who specialize in treating lung disorders), dieticians, physical or respiratory therapists, social workers, and other healthcare professionals. Some will also see a gastroenterologist and endocrinologist.

Because cystic fibrosis affects so many organ systems in the body, treatment is complex, but it is manageable. With the right team and the right treatment approach, kids, teens, and adults with cystic fibrosis can all live rewarding and productive lives.