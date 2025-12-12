Staying Safe and Healthy While Traveling for the Holidays

For many, travel is an essential part of holiday celebrations. It’s how we gather with family. It’s how we get away with friends. It’s how we make the most of our time off from work. An estimated 119 million Americans traveled at least 50 miles during the holidays last year. A similar number are expected to hit the open road or take to the skies this holiday season.

To ensure a successful trip, it’s important to take steps to stay healthy while traveling – especially during the holidays. Several conditions may occur even among healthy people while in transit. Here’s a closer look at some of the health concerns that can creep up during holiday travel – and how to make sure you reach your destination healthy and ready to celebrate.

Before the trip

Travel disrupts routines, puts people in unexpected or stressful situations, and can be uncomfortable. It’s not uncommon for some people to get nervous before a trip or while traveling. Anxiety affects many people who travel. Fear of flying, fear of confined spaces, and worries about medical conditions worsening during flight are common sources of anxiety. Anxiety can also cause insomnia, making jet lag worse. People may hyperventilate, often with symptoms such as chest pain, trouble breathing, muscle spasms, and tingling in the arms and hands, as well as around the mouth. The company of a seasoned traveler or caregiver may help relieve anxiety.

Some medical conditions require additional considerations when planning travel and embarking on the trip. Individuals with heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and certain other conditions should talk to their doctor before significant trips, especially when they involve high altitudes or other stressful conditions. Pregnant women should also take precautions and check with a doctor before major trips, especially close to their due date. All travelers should make sure they have what they need to stay healthy at their destination and for the duration of their trip.

During the trip

There are several conditions to be aware of during travel during the holidays and all year long. Motion sickness, triggered by vibration and movement, can affect individuals traveling by car, train, airplane, or boat. Symptoms are nausea, vomiting, sweating, and dizziness. Preventive measures include moderating intake of food, fluids, and alcohol, focusing on a stationary object or on the horizon, lying down and keeping the eyes closed, and getting some fresh air. Certain medications can help but may cause side effects.

Blood clots are another health concern for people who sit for long periods during air, rail, bus, or car travel. Blood clots form in leg or pelvic veins and occasionally dislodge and travel to the lungs (called pulmonary emboli). Some blood clots in the legs do not cause symptoms, whereas others cause cramping, swelling, and color changes of the calves and feet.

The risk of developing blood clots may be reduced by

Changing positions frequently

Straightening and moving the legs frequently while seated

Drinking enough fluids

Getting up to walk and stretch every 1 to 2 hours

One concern many travelers have is the spread of infection during travel. No one wants to bring a cold or other illness to a family gathering. Spread of infection on airplanes and cruise ships often receives media attention but is relatively uncommon. Although colds are probably the most common infection, other infections include:

People should also make sure they are up to date on their immunizations. Travelers can minimize their risk of infection by washing their hands frequently and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

After the trip

Sleep disturbance after air travel (jet lag) is common when people rapidly travel across more than 3 time zones. Sleep disturbance does not occur with sea, rail, or car travel because travelers have time to adjust to time zone changes. The most obvious symptom is fatigue on arrival. Other symptoms include

Irritability

Difficulty sleeping (insomnia)

Headache

Difficulty concentrating

People traveling westward tend to awaken earlier and feel tired earlier than they should by local time. People traveling eastward tend to awaken later and stay awake longer than they should by local time. In both instances, people should try to adjust by getting bright sunlight in the early morning and going to bed at an appropriate time without naps.

Plan ahead to stay healthy