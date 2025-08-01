Protecting Health and Safety Before and After Floods

Floods are the most frequent natural disaster, according to the World Health Organization. They can be a threat anywhere it rains. Floods kill more people each year than tornadoes, hurricanes, or lightning.

When a flood or other natural disaster hits, every second counts. Preparing in advance and knowing the right actions to take can make a significant difference. Ready.gov offers these preparation tips for anyone under a flood warning:

Find safe shelter right away.

Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters . Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.

Listen to EAS, NOAA Weather Radio or local alerting systems for current emergency information and instructions regarding flooding.

Depending on the type of flooding: Evacuate if told to do so. Move to higher ground or a higher floor. Stay where you are.



There are a wide range of safety and health hazards to be aware of during a flood—and for a long time after the waters have receded. Floodwaters can contain hazards, including sharp objects, downed power lines, sewage, bacteria, chemicals, diseased insects, and wild or stray animals, according to FEMA.

Here’s a closer look at some of the risks and best practices for protecting yourself and those around you.

Drowning

Drowning occurs when submersion in liquid causes suffocation or interferes with breathing. Drowning may be nonfatal (previously described as near drowning) or fatal. About 4 times as many people are hospitalized for nonfatal drowning as die as a result of drowning.

When people are submerged under water, 1 of 2 things can happen:

Water enters the lungs.

The vocal cords may go into severe spasm, temporarily preventing water from reaching the lungs but also preventing breathing.

In either case, the lungs cannot transfer oxygen to the blood. The decrease in the level of oxygen in the blood that results may lead to brain damage and death.

With floods, it’s critical to never walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. It’s hard to tell how deep water is, and just six inches of moving water can knock an adult down. One foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.

Minor injuries and first aid

Floodwaters and damage from floods can cause a range of injuries, including minor soft tissue injuries and wounds. In many cases, the right first aid provided correctly at the right time can save life, prevent an injury or illness from worsening, or help speed recovery.

For wounds, the first step in treating a cut is to stop the bleeding. Visible bleeding can almost always be stopped by placing a gauze pad or clean cloth over the bleeding area and firmly compressing the area with a finger or hand for at least 5 minutes. Whenever possible, the bleeding part is elevated above the level of the heart.

All wounds, whether treated at home or by health care professionals, should be observed for symptoms of infection (worsening redness, tenderness, warmth, or drainage of pus) during the first several days after treatment. If any symptoms of infection develop (such as fever, pus in or leaking from the wound, or redness increasing around the wound), medical assistance should be sought as quickly as possible (within several hours).

In some cases, medical assistance beyond first aid is needed.

Electrical Injuries

Water and electricity don’t mix. Flooding often means there’s water in places it’s not supposed to be, creating electrical hazards that can be life-threatening. FEMA warns to be aware of the risk of electrocution. Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. Turn off the electricity to prevent electric shock if it is safe to do so.

An electrical injury occurs when a current passes through the body, interfering with the function of an internal organ and sometimes burning tissue. Often, the main symptom of an electrical injury is a skin burn, although not all electrical injuries cause visible external damage.

Treating electrical injuries includes several steps. First the person must be separated from the current’s source. The safest way to do so is to shut off the current—for example, by throwing a circuit breaker or switch or by disconnecting the device from an electrical outlet. No one should touch the person until the current has been shut off.

Once the person can be safely touched, the rescuer should check to see if the person is breathing and has a pulse. If the person is not breathing and has no pulse, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should be started immediately. Emergency medical assistance should be called for any person who has more than a minor injury. Because the extent of an electrical burn may be deceptive, medical assistance should be sought if any doubt exists regarding severity.

Bacteria and Mold

Health risks from flooding can persist for a prolonged period. Floodwaters that are not quickly and effectively cleaned up can cause health risks after the flood.

FEMA advises to wear heavy work gloves, protective clothing, and boots during clean up and use appropriate face coverings or masks. This is important to protect people from dust and debris which may be in the air as well as from things like mold and bacteria. People with asthma and other lung conditions and/or immune suppression should not enter buildings with indoor water leaks or mold growth that can be seen or smelled, and children should not take part in disaster cleanup work, the agency says.

Bacteria, including tetanus, can also be present in floodwaters. Harmful bacteria can get in your body in different ways. You can:

Eat or drink something with bacteria in it

Breathe air that's carrying bacteria

Touch something contaminated with bacteria and then touch your mouth, nose, or eyes

Get a cut, scrape, or burn that lets bacteria into your skin