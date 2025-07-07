Our bodies have different types of blood cells. Red blood cells carry oxygen. Platelets help blood clot to slow bleeding. White blood cells fight infection. Plasma cells are a special type of white blood cell that make proteins called antibodies, which find and attack foreign cells causing the infection.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of these plasma cells in which abnormal plasma cells multiply uncontrollably in the bone marrow and occasionally in other parts of the body. It is the second most common blood-based cancer. The average age for people with multiple myeloma is about 70 years. It often comes with a range of symptoms and complications, but there are treatment options that can help slow the cancer’s growth and relieve symptoms.

Individuals and families navigating a multiple myeloma diagnosis face uncertainty and stress. Here are answers to some of the most common questions about multiple myeloma.

What are the symptoms of multiple myeloma?

Typically, only about 1 in 200 cells in our bone marrow is a plasma cell. For people with multiple myeloma, the majority of bone marrow is filled with cancerous plasma cells. Because the bone marrow is filled with cancerous plasma cells, numerous issues can arise. First, these cells can invade nearby bones, often in the back, which can cause pain as well as fractures as the bones deteriorate.

At the same time, the large number of cancerous plasma cells can produce substances that reduce the production of certain types of blood cells. Too few red blood cells can cause anemia, leading to fatigue, weakness, paleness, and potentially heart problems. Too few white blood cells can weaken the immune system, making people susceptible to both minor and more severe infections.

Often, people will also have problems related to their kidneys because the proteins and antibodies can break down and cause issues. Kidney problems can cause nausea as well as issues with urination.

How does someone know if they have multiple myeloma?

In some cases, multiple myeloma can be diagnosed before people experience any symptoms when laboratory tests, often done for another reason, show elevated protein levels, protein in the urine, or bone loss.

Some people will see a doctor for back pain or bone pain in another part of the body. However, at other times, the complications will prompt doctors to seek the cause, often through laboratory tests. If a person is feeling fatigued, the doctor may identify that they’re anemic, and the multiple myeloma is found to be the cause of the anemia.

How is multiple myeloma treated?

If a person doesn’t have any pain or other symptoms, treatment is not always necessary. For people requiring treatment, it typically consists of agents and other medicines to stop the cancer from growing, medicines to strengthen the bones, and sometimes radiation therapy to treat painful bones. Increasingly, doctors are prioritizing more specific treatments tailored to the individual person’s needs.

Many of these treatments don’t distinguish between cancer cells and normal antibody-producing cells, which can further suppress a person’s immune system and make them more susceptible to infections. Additionally, people can require treatment for complications like anemia, high levels of calcium in the blood, and kidney issues.

There is no cure, but with proper care and consistent medical attention, many people with multiple myeloma can live more than 10 years after diagnosis.

For anyone living with multiple myeloma, it’s important to monitor symptoms and keep in close contact with your doctor about changes in your health and symptoms, as well as the potential to utilize emerging treatments to help keep the condition in check.